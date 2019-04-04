Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani pose for an 'awesome' picture

Ranjini Maitra April 04 2019, 11.56 pm April 04 2019, 11.56 pm

Want some Good News? We have plenty. Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, after her dazzling appearance in Veere Di Wedding, is soon to be back. Good News, the film, boasts of quite an interesting star cast, we tell you. Kareena will be starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. That's a perfect blend of youth, experience, and energy. Right? The actors are having quite a gala time on the sets; their pictures are proof.

For example, this one, wherein all of them strike a 'say cheese' for the camera! They seem to be in their reel avatars as Akshay hold a jute bag, Kiara is in a desi outfit, wearing a suit while Diljit has a quirky attire. Lastly, Kareena is seen wearing a sleeveless checked dress. For those not in the know, the film is said to be a madcap family drama with tons of laughter. We hear it revolves around a couple that is trying hard to have a baby!

Akshay and Kareena are reportedly playing the funny couple. They were seen together in Kambakkht Ishq, a romantic comedy that proved to be quite a dud. Here's hoping Good News works out for both of them!

There's also this very interesting piece of rumour doing the rounds. Various reports suggest that Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan will also be seen in the film! "He has shot for two scenes and will be seen in the same frame with his mother and Akshay sir," a source informed Vogue, adding that his 'cameo' would last for about 10 minutes.

We do not need to tell you what a massive internet sensation Taimur, aka our little Tim, already is. We aren't sure if news of his 'debut' is true, but his presence will only add to the goodness of Good News!