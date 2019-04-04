image
  3. Bollywood
Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani pose for an 'awesome' picture

Bollywood

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani pose for an 'awesome' picture

Presenting to you, the 'awesome foursome' of Good News!

back
Akshay KumarDiljit DosanjhGood NewsKareena Kapoor KhanKiara AdvaniTaimur Ali Khan
nextPanga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favourite Golgappa

within