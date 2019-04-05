Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh celebrate wrap

Divya Ramnani April 05 2019, 11.03 am April 05 2019, 11.03 am

After wowing fans with their sizzling chemistry in films like Aitraaz and Tashan, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to reunite for Raj Mehta’s upcoming directorial, Good News. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Good News went on floors in November last year and ever since then, we have been coming across various updates from the sets. Here’s another one. The entire team of Good News has completed shooting for the film and announced wrap.

In a picture that has surfaced on the internet, the Good News squad, comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, seemed to be in a happy mood as they wrapped up the shooting. They celebrated the wrap with a close-knit cake cutting ceremony. We had the entire cast posing with a clap-board and two cakes. While Akshay Kumar was sporting a casual maroon tee with grey track pants, Diljit was in his usual hoodie avatar. Kareena, on the other hand, wore a sky blue coloured striped t-shirt and Kiara was in traditional. They surely had a gala time!

Earlier on Thursday, a picture of the entire Good News' cast was shared by Diljit. It seemed to have everyone in their avatars from the film. Akshay was holding a jute bag, Kareena was seated on a wheelchair and Kiara - Diljit were donning some quirky attires. Look at everyone’s broad smile though! In the past, we had spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan with a big baby bump as she took a stroll on the sets of Good News.

Reportedly, the premise of Good News revolves around a couple that struggles with pregnancy and the ways they find to cope with it. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2019.