Good News! Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's film starts rolling sans them

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is achieving great heights. Just yesterday, their 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar made it to the theatres and we all are aware of the magnificent response it received. Karan Johar came onboard as a presenter of his film and is on cloud nine with its success. Well, now he is all charged up for his next film titled Good News starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Looks like the first schedule of the film didn’t include any of the top stars and it was Kiara and Diljit who were the early birds on the sets instead. The official account of Dharma production shared this news with a picture of clapboard. The pic shows the customary pooja just before the beginning of the film. Akshay is clearly still busy with the release of 2.0 and will join the crew at a later date.

Dharma also shared a video of Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani who seem to be pretty excited about this project. However, the caption also reveals that the shooting has begun sans Kareena and Akshay. Apparently, the makers are canning scenes featuring Diljit and Kiara first.

Well, we are quite excited to see Kareena and Akki pairing up once again as they do share a crackling chemistry. They have done films like Rowdy Rathore where Kareena had a cameo and Gabbar together, films that have been hits.

Kareena seems to be going a little slow with films post giving birth to Taimur. She featured in Veere Di Wedding last and now she has Good News coming up. She seems to be in no rush and is taking one step at a time. Good going Bebo!