Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrates a song wrap

Darshana Devi March 29 2019, 10.38 am March 29 2019, 10.38 am

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to collaborate for Raj Mehta’s upcoming directorial Good News. Prior to this, the duo teamed up for Sabbir Khan’s Kambakkht Ishq and left us amazed with their crackling chemistry. Good News went on floors in November and right since then, we have been coming across updates from the sets one after another. Here’s another one. Bebo recently completed the shooting of a song in the film and guess how she celebrated it?

The excitement level of the actor was such that she didn’t mind taking a day off from her strict diet and celebrating it with something sweet. Because, why not? In a picture posted by one of her team members, Kareena is seen sitting with two big cakes lying in front of her. By the looks o it, one appears to be a chocolate cake while the other seems to be a fruit cake. The happy photograph also features celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor, Bebo's manager Poonam Damania, costume designer Natasha Vohra and stylist Naina Sawhney and together, they all seem like they can’t be stopped by anyone from hogging on those delicious looking cakes. In the picture, Bebo can be seen donning a beige shirt with her hair left open.

The shooting of Good News has been going on in Mumbai. In fact, we even spotted Kareena with a fake baby bump on the streets of Mumbai where the shooting was being conducted. This gives us a little hint over what Good News is going to be all about. Also starring Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it’s set to release on September 6.