Good news! Shahid Kapoor finally restores his Twitter account

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter account was hacked on Thursday afternoon and fans all over have been expressing their concern over the same. While a confirmation by Shahid was much awaited, the actor finally took to his Twitter account on Friday, and shared that his account was indeed hacked. He also asked fans to avoid the previous tweets that came from his handle.

Hey guys, finally I am back on twitter. Yes it was hacked. Kindly ignore any communication that came from my handle in the last 24 hours. 🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

As per reports, the 37-year-old’s account was hacked by a Turkish hacker group named Ayyildiz Tim, who posted a series of tweets in Turkish language from the actor’s account. He even criticized the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, which was essayed by Ranveer Singh.

Shahid’s Twitter handle was restored after an hour during which the hackers posted close to 20 absurd tweets.

So Shahid, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, can finally take a sigh of relief! His wife Mira Rajput gave birth to the little bundle of joy on September 5 and soon after that, wishes for the two started pouring in.

Coming to his workfront, Shahid will be next seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film will hit the screens on September 21