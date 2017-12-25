Google Doodle celebrates legendary singer Mohammed Rafis 93rd birthday

It's legendary singer Mohammed Rafi's 93rd birth anniversary today. Known all over the world for his voice, Rafi was in a class of his own. Born on this day in 1924, it is no secret that even after 37 years of his death, the singer is a popular hit among fans and youngsters. To mark the birth anniversary of the iconic playback singer, whose voice has mesmerised generations of listeners, the famous search engine Google India today commemorated Mohammed Rafi's birthday with a 'Google Doodle'.

The doodle is created by Mumbai-based illustrator Sajid Shaikh and shows the Badshah of playback singing crooning a number in a studio, while actors give life to it on the silver screen.

“In the early 1930’s, a little boy named Pheeko would wait for a traveling fakir to stop by his home village of Kotla Sultan Singh and follow him on his rounds, imitating his chants as they went along. Later, living in the cultural and film hub of Lahore, Pheeko hummed songs during work at a relative’s barber shop. Customers noticed his talent – as did his brother, who arranged for Pheeko to train under Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan in the face of immense opposition from their father,” said the google blog. Pheeko grew up to be Mohammed Rafi, the king of playback singing in India.

From then on, Rafi went on to sing over 5,000 songs, including about 310 songs in other Indian languages such as Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Telugu, in a span of over three decades. He also sang non-film songs such as qawwalis, ghazals, and bhajans.

During his entire career, he worked with many great music directors like O.P. Nayyar, Laxmikant Pyarelal and R.D. Burman and delivered some evergreen hits including Yeh duniya yeh mehfil, Chura liya hai tumne, Tum jo mil gaye ho and many more. His song Kya Hua Tera Wada in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977) won him a National Award for playback singing.

Rafi died in Mumbai on July 31, 1980 following a massive heart attack. It is said that Rafi recorded a song for music director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal just hours before his death.