Gorgeous Sushmita Sen with her cute daughter Alisah at the airport

The gorgeous Sushmita Sen shared a cute pic with her younger daughter Alisah at the Dubai airport. The two look adorable in the pic.
The former Miss Universe also shared a pic clicked by a fan at the airport.
And, the duo was all smiles even when they landed in Mumbai. Check out the pictures yourself.
On Women's Day, the actress and doting mother to two daughters took to social media to share a pic with her daughters, Renée and Alisah. She is seen twinning with them in a similar blue dress . The trio look happy as they run freely on the beech holding each others hand. The caption the actress wrote with the picture makes it all the more memorable.
#love #happiness #freedom #beauty #divinity #energy #conviction #courage 💋 Women can’t be defined generically, even when mentioned collectively!!!😊❤️ To truly celebrate a woman, it’s important to accept all ‘her’ nuanced differences, her innate strength, momentary vulnerabilities & yes strength again!👍 it’s often said, ‘women are complicated’ 😊 well, imagine going through a lifetime of fast paced changes, physically, biologically, emotionally, socially...then realise, just how uncomplicated a ‘woman’ actually makes it all look!!!👏😘❤️ She’s not perfect, but gives it ‘HER’ all, she’s born with a heart of a nurturer, with the ‘Will’ to be a provider. She’s #shakti not for the lack of fear but for owning courage inspite of it!👍 She’s a force of nature, that drives the seasons..no matter what the role, resilient until the very end!🙏 Dugga Dugga #HappyWomensDay ❤️😊😘 what a privilege to be born a woman!!! With love & kisses, Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!!😉😁💋I love you guys!!!