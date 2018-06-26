Gosh! Race 3 is affecting Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Remo D’Souza’s next

Even though Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 has collected more than Rs 250 crore worldwide, many are saying it is quite disappointing, given it is a Salman movie. You may give credit to the incessant trolling and reviews that panned the movie and the negative word of mouth, for the same. However, following Race 3’s below-average results, now the producers of Remo D’Souza’s next, a 4D film featuring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, have asked him to cut down the budget.

Reports have that T-Series had a meeting with Remo D’Souza a couple of days back, to discuss the revised cost of the film.

"The budget was pegged at Rs 100 crore. After Race 3, Remo knows the amount of hard work that goes into making a 3D film. So, when the producers urged him to reduce the production cost, Remo didn't budge. He's sure that with stars like Varun and Katrina, the film will make profit. The makers finally relented on the amount," a source told a leading daily.

The film is said to go on floors in December in London and apparently, the entire cast will be attending workshops in multiple international dance forms for at least a month before the film rolls. Also featuring Remo’s ABCD actors Prabhudheva, Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande, the film is slated to hit the screens on November 8, 2019.