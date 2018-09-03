Govinda aala re! Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan soaks in Janmashtami vibes

Shilpa Shetty Kundra may not be that active in the bay of acting as she was a few years ago, but that doesn't mean that the actress is not having a ball. A hands-on mother, a yoga instructor, an author, a judge and what not, Shilpa is truly redefining the term 'domestic diva' her way. However, above all, she simply adores her role as the mother of Viaan. And on the occasion of Janmashtami, when her son turned Krishna to burst that dahi handi for the first time, she just could not help but go gaga. Take a look.

Shilpa keeps on sharing many cute pictures of her family, which includes her son Viaan and hubby Raj Kundra. She tied the knot with Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and in the year 2012, they both were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Viaan. Raj has also been married earlier to Kavita Kundra.

It has been a while since we saw Shilpa on the big screen. Though her small screen stints and her social media activeness keeps us glued, but we surely miss her on the silver screen. Shilpa was last seen in a full-fledged role in the 2007 family drama Apne. That's more than a decade ago! Post that, she sizzled in the number Shut Up & Bounce from Dostana, and also Tu Mere Type Ka Nahi Hai from Dishkiyaoon.