Govinda aala re! Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan soaks in Janmashtami vibes

Shilpa Shetty Kundra may not be that active in the bay of acting as she was a few years ago, but that doesn't mean that the actress is not having a ball. A hands-on mother, a yoga instructor, an author, a judge and what not, Shilpa is truly redefining the term 'domestic diva' her way. However, above all, she simply adores her role as the mother of Viaan. And on the occasion of Janmashtami, when her son turned Krishna to burst that dahi handi for the first time, she just could not help but go gaga. Take a look.
Govinda Aala Re!!! @theshilpashetty's little #kanhaiya Viaan tries his hand at breaking the matki, for the first time! #entertainment #bollywood #insta #janmashtami #shilpashetty
Shilpa keeps on sharing many cute pictures of her family, which includes her son Viaan and hubby Raj Kundra. She tied the knot with Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and in the year 2012, they both were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Viaan. Raj has also been married earlier to Kavita Kundra.
Happy Father’s Day to the Bestest papa in the world .Only sometimes its hard figuring out who is older with your antics Papa🙄🤪😂 #Happyfathersday #mine #crazytogether #likefatherlikeson #naughty
Love Birthdays, starting anew.. Looking fwd to the many surprises life has in store.Thank-you @rajkundra9 and #viaanraj for making it so special. All you need is family😬🤗😇 Thankyou my instafam for all your wishes and love.. means soooo much, only gratitude for all that I’m blessed with😘🙏💖😇🤗 #birthdaygirl #family #love #cake #wishes #blessings #happiness #gratitude
21st May 2012 😇A new me was born. 6yrs today..The dichotomy of wanting you to be my baby forever and excitement of seeing you grow up and your achievements in this life..Difficult choices!! Want to hold you in my arms for longer today, like when you were a baby.. the toddler is gone ,now there’s a little boy and tomw there will be a young man in his place .. but you will always be my baby.. Happy birthday my son, love you more than you would ever know😘😇#unconditionallove #birthdayboy #6 #gratitude #blessings
It has been a while since we saw Shilpa on the big screen. Though her small screen stints and her social media activeness keeps us glued, but we surely miss her on the silver screen. Shilpa was last seen in a full-fledged role in the 2007 family drama Apne. That's more than a decade ago! Post that, she sizzled in the number Shut Up & Bounce from Dostana, and also Tu Mere Type Ka Nahi Hai from Dishkiyaoon.