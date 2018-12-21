Govinda birthday special: 5 times Simmba actor Ranveer Singh proved that he’s the new age Chi Chi

Imitation is the best form of flattery they say. And Ranveer Singh’s quirky fashion outings have often been compared to 90s Hero No 1. In fact, the Gully Boy actor has openly admitted that he’s a Chi Chi fan. And looks like there’s a mutual admiration club because Govinda too is all praises for the young actor. In an interview, Ranveer had said, “I am a huge Govinda fan. Accessories in my bedroom are arranged in the Raja Babu way. All the hats, all the shoes, all the sunglasses. Govinda is an all-time great, one of the most mesmeric talents to have ever graced the scene.”

In fact, even during Simmba promotions the actor said, “Yes, I'm going to try my hands at mass comedy but I always thought this would be home territory for me because some of my favourite films that I have grown up watching are Govinda's films.” And Govinda too feels that if there’s one actor who can match up to him in the current lot then it is RS, “Ranveer Singh, he’s a very good actor. He’ll be the next superstar if he maintains the same kind of energy and hard work.”

While both the actors have been gushing about each other we found instances when Ranveer channelised the Govinda fan in him…

Ranveer turns on his Govinda mode

Ranveer and Govinda have worked together in Kill Dil, which Singh describes as a surreal experience. According to Ranveer, “There are a lot of people who do not know of the man’s (Govinda’s) genius. It was a real trip working with Govinda and Anil Kapoor are surreal. Just to have been slapped by Govinda… Meri life bann gayi yaar!”

Govinda turns 54 today and guess to have one of the top Bollywood stars follow his footsteps is enough proof of how big a star the actor was in the 80s and 90s. We wish Chi Chi a fantastic birthday.