Govinda finally reacts to Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz's disappointment

2018 in Bollywood was all about celebrity weddings and box office hits and flops, but sadly the year ended on a low note with proficient actor and writer Kedar Khan’s sad demise. Reportedly, due to prolonged illness, the star had been living with his sons in Canada and breathed his last on 31 December 2018. Right after the news of his death spread like wildfire in the industry, many from the fraternity shared their grief on the unhappy news. One out of the many was Govinda who took to his social media and expressed how Kedar Khan was not only his mentor but also a father figure in his life.

However, it was reported that Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz was not at all pleased with the Govinda's overwhelming statement. In an interview, he said, “Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure’s health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father’s passing away? This is the way our film industry has become. There are no real feelings for those who have contributed to Indian cinema when they’re no longer active.” Now, as per the latest update, Govinda has finally reacted to Sarfaraz's statement.

In an interview with BBC Hindi, Govinda cleared the air on his relationship with co-star Kader Khan when he was quizzed about Sarfaraz's jibe at him, Govinda said, “Woh bachche hain. Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki main uspe comment nahin doonga. He is a kid. Mujhe pata laga woh. (Translation: He is a kid and I would not like to comment on it. He is a kid. I got to know what he said.)

All we can say is that Govinda looked in no mood to lock horns with Kader Khan's son. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the showbiz.