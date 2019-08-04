Abhishek Singh August 04 2019, 6.50 pm August 04 2019, 6.50 pm

Actor Govinda dominated Bollywood in the '90s and early 2000. But after joining politics, the actor disappeared from the tinsel town for good, only to resurface again. Govinda recently revealed that he was offered Hollywood film Avatar back in 2009 but he rejected the offer. Post his revelation, he was trolled by people on social media. But looks like Govinda is unaffected by the trolls and he stands by his earlier statement.

In an interview to Bombay Times, when Govinda was asked about the trolls, this is what he said. “I am not active on social media, but my daughter Tina keeps me in the loop. I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong. It’s not like meri aukat nahi hai. It’s prejudiced behaviour.”

Govinda says he was offered Avatar and suggested title

“Chai wala aagey kaise badh sakta hain? TV actors films mein kaise aa sakte hain? (How can tea-sellers get ahead in life? How can TV actors get into films?) This is that same elitist, superiority complex. Yeh galat hai. Aapko vishwas nahi karna hai toh mat kijiye (This is wrong. Don’t believe if you wish), but don’t say things like this,” he added.