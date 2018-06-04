Govinda is all praises for the viral 'Dancing Uncle' who’s acing the actor's moves

Our social media feeds are currently flooded with the videos of a certain uncle, and for good reason. While we crib about most of our elders sending us cringe-worthy ‘Good Morning’ messages, this uncle defines the new definition of the word ‘Woke’. He can be seen grooving to the songs of legendary dancing star Govinda, and boy, he is nailing it and how! And now, Govinda himself is reacting on the same.

The actor told The Indian Express, “I finally saw the videos. I saw how he was dancing and I really liked what he was doing. I have come to know that he is a professor and his name in Sanjeev Shrivastava. The way he has copied my steps, he has done it so well. He is so much into it. More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well! It felt like he was dancing with all his heart and having fun. And his wife also seemed like she was smiling ‘mann-hi-mann mein’. It was a treat watching them dance like this.”

Clearly, not just us, even Govinda is stoked with the dance performances of Sanjeev ji. And why not? He totally deserves the applause and whistles coming his way. After all, it requires a genius to copy a genius.