Govinda: Kader Khan was not just my mentor but also a father figure

The Indian film fraternity is mourning the demise of veteran actor Kader Khan, who breathed his last at a Canadian hospital on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Not just an actor, but Khan was also known as a prolific writer who modified the way Hindi film dialogues were written. Among his fond admirers, one is Govinda. The duo's Coolie No. 1 is considered a cult classic and is widely loved by fans. Expressing deep sorrow over Khan's demise, Govinda called him a father figure.

“Kader Khan sir is no more with us. To me, he was not just my mentor but also a father figure. Such was his prowess that whoever worked with him became a star, rather a superstar. Neither the industry nor my family can put in words how his demise makes us feel. May God grant peace to his soul, may he find his place," he said.

He also recalled how at the beginning of his career, he appeared in several of Khan's films as a second lead. "Many films became hit owing to his dialogues. Even when it came to acting, he wasn't behind anyone. Films like Dulhe Raja, Aankhein, Deewana Mastana, Haseena Maan Jayegi were all successful films. He has had a big contribution behind my success."

Govinda's feelings are definitely being shared by hundreds in the film industry right now. After all, some people, as they leave for their heavenly abode, leave behind a void not to be filled anytime soon. May Kader Khan rest in peace.