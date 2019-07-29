Rushabh Dhruv July 29 2019, 11.24 pm July 29 2019, 11.24 pm

If you happen to be a kid from the 90s, then hands down, the most happening and successful actor-director-combination during those days was that of Govinda and David Dhawan. The two super talented stars gave showbiz many comic gems, which are still cherished by many. The actor-director Jodi has in total worked together in seventeen films, however, things took a u-turn after there was trouble in their paradise. Well, after the feud, the two never collaborated with each other ever again. Now after many years, finally Govinda has spilt the beans on as to what went wrong between the two.

On Aap Ki Adalat, the actor opened a can of worms and shared why he will never work with David Dhawan in the near future. He said, "After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on so that I could listen to what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard, David, saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know.”

Further elaborating on his relationship with the director, the actor said, “I did not even treat my relatives the way I treated him. Even my brother is a director but I haven’t done 17 films with him.”