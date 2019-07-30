Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 12.02 am July 30 2019, 12.02 am

Even though actor Govinda has not been seen on the silver screen for a long time now, he has made a rather humorous comeback, on twitter at least. Recently, the actor appeared on the famous show Aap Ki Adalat, which is hosted by Rajat Sharma. At the show, Govinda revealed that he was offered a role in David Cameron’s movie Avatar and that it was him who had suggested the director the title as well! While we are not sure how to take this, twitter surely seems to have lost it.

The show is notorious to bring out the deepest or the lesser-known secrets of actors, or news that never comes out in the open, in the form of revelations. Given that the show’s format is to speak the truth, the confessions are taken in as the ultimate truth. At the show, he said, “He says, “It was me who had given the title of the movie. I had told (James Cameron) that your film will run successfully in cinemas. I also added that your film will take at least seven years to complete. That infuriated him (laughs)!”

The actor even explained the reason for backing out. “I told him that the ‘Avatar’ you want in the film is handicapped. Woh ishwar ka ansh hai aur apang hai…maine kaha ki yeh nahi hoga. And you want me to shoot for some 410 days and colour my body during the shoot. So I apologized for declining and left. And as predicted by me, the film released 8 or 9 years later and was a super-hit!”

The twitter, however, was quick to jump with some hilarious memes and tweets. Check some of them out here:

GOAT Govinda > third class 3 khans pic.twitter.com/DQGgbUWAqZ — Run veer. (@Dil_wala_) July 29, 2019

#Govinda was also offered Superman Role but he preferred dancing in superman dress. 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/NlzlOakBXd — G҉A҉U҉R҉A҉V҉ A҉R҉O҉R҉A҉ (@_Gaurav_Arora) July 29, 2019

Yah. Even Jurassic Park was suggested by Govinda to Spielberg. But chose not to act as dinosaur !! https://t.co/3PDZeUCDFP — Suresh Menon (@sureshmenon27) July 29, 2019