Govinda's revival possible through Vijay Mallya's THUG story?

When reports of former CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani teaming up with Govinda after 25 long years came to the forefront, the question on every cinema lovers’ mind was, what possibly could be the subject? When the man himself revealed the nature of his subject, I was left in a state of confusion. Nihalani has chosen fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya as the source of inspiration for his movie titled Rangeela Raja. That isn't all, he’s relaunching Govinda through this one. Why I say relaunching, because he was instrumental in launching Govinda through Ilzaam way back in 1986.

At the time, Govinda enjoyed good innings in Bollywood, and established himself as an amazing performer with fab dance skills. His entry into politics and subsequent return to B-town, decades later, did no good to his career and he’s only reduced himself to a reality show judge today. So, as Nihalani takes the responsibility of producing his comeback vehicle, Rangeela Raja, I wonder if this is going to be THE final comeback that the actor desperately seeks.

For starters, India is well-appreciative towards biopics of all sorts. Be it a Mary Kom, a MS Dhoni, or a Sanju, Indian audiences are taking warmly to the concept of biopics and lapping up the content instantly. So, in that sense, Nihalani has an upper hand, as he picks on a biopic on the life of a businessman whose life story has all the ingredients of a mass masala movie with numerous controversies.

Mallya, the founder of Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted in India for fraud and money-laundering charges that amount to almost Rs 9000 crore. He fled the country in 2016 and has been in Britain ever since. He’s fighting an extradition case in the UK and the ruling over his involvement in the multi-crore fraud case will take place on December 10, 2018, a date set by the London court for the verdict. Clearly, it’s not a cakewalk to essay the man’s controversial life for the big screens, but with Govinda’s talent, it could prove to be a game-changer, if the script manages to do justice to the reality.

Since, Govinda is a powerful performer, he just needs the right kind of backing to bounce back and this movie could either make or break it for the man. Because accept it, his contemporaries like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have managed to stay in the limelight through the past decades and always bring their A-Game on as Govinda struggles to get a foothold in the industry. His last outing, Aa Gaya Hero, was a huge disaster and by the looks of the title and poster of his upcoming project Rangeela Raja, we don’t know how far to keep our hopes pinned on the man who has been instrumental in giving us the No.1 comic series, but with a strong subject of Vijay Mallya, we think this could prove to be the ultimate rebirth of Govinda in films.

Let’s wait and watch.​