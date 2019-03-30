image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
GQ Style Awards 2019, Anushka Sharma, Dice Kayek, Style, Fashion

Bollywood

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice Kayek pantsuit

Anushka Sharma gave her usual flowing gown a cold-shoulder and dug deep into her wardrobe to pull out this sweet piece for the GQ Style Awards 2019

back
anushka sharmaDice KayekfashionGQ Style Awards 2019style
nextKabir Singh: Kiara Advani announces wrap, but we missed Shahid Kapoor!

within