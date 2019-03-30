GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice Kayek pantsuit

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 10.48 pm March 30 2019, 10.48 pm

Fans and fashionistas are awaiting one of the most glamorous nights of the season to begin soon. The GQ Style Awards 2019 will see some of the most stylish and flamboyant Bollywood stars take the red carpet with oomph. From trailing gowns to well-tailored tuxedos, from high-slits to Ranveer Singh’s quirkiness, we’re hoping to see everything tonight. Anushka Sharma is among the first of our stars to take to social media to upload her look of the night and needless to say she’s looking stunning.

The Zero star gave her usual flowing gown a cold-shoulder and dug deep into her wardrobe to pull out this sweet piece. Anushka Sharma will be seen on the red carpet wearing a black and yellow geometric print pant suit. The outfit is by Paris-based high fashion brand Dice Kayek from their spring summer collection and seems to go perfectly with Anushka tall frame. The suit boasts of pointed shoulder, a slight flare to the jacket and a wide legged pant that looks chic as ever. While her choice is outfit is stylish by all standards, we can’t help but make a reference to the bee. LOL!

Anushka Sharma is letting her outfit do all the talking tonight given that she decided to venture out for a style night with zero jewelry. She complemented her look with neatly swept back hair, black nail paint and black Christian Louboutin pumps. Our favourite part is the minimalistic makeup. Toned-down eyes, nude lips and slightly bronzed cheeks – all this making her look a total winner. Anushka has taken a risk with this one but it seems to be paying off.

View this post on Instagram 🐝 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 30, 2019 at 8:21am PDT

It was only on Friday night that Anushka stunned in a black Toni Maticevski gown for another style awards night. At the ceremony, Anushka took home the HT India’s Most Stylish (Female) Readers’ Choice Award.