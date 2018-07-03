Grandmother Sharmila Tagore feels Taimur is more famous than her

It goes without saying that Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids there ever was. The paparazzi surely love him and Taimur too has started posing for the shutterbugs. Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan too have never had an issue with their little munchkin being clicked. Recently, however, both parents have shown their displeasure over questions being asked about Taimur. While Kareena stated that she is bored of questions about her son, reportedly Saif has said that he doesn’t have energy for questions about his wife and his son.

While Saif and Kareena are not keen about answering questions about Taimur, it was grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s turn to take questions about the handsome junior. At an event in Kolkata, the veteran actress told a leading magazine, "He is more famous than I am." She also took a dig at the media for treating Taimur like a star already.

Well, while we get to see Taimur spending time with Kareena and Saif, we have hardly seen him being clicked with Sharmila Tagore. We would surely like to see a picture of Taimur with his grandmother.

Currently, Taimur is enjoying a vacation in London with mommy Kareena and images of him from his holiday make us want to see him in town again.