Rushabh Dhruv June 20 2019, 9.31 am June 20 2019, 9.31 am

Don't we love a glamorous night with filled Bollywood stars glittering all the way? Of course, we do! On Wednesday, a few well-known faces from the fraternity made their presence felt at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 and oh boy, it was indeed a night to remember. Right from the ever stylish Karan Johar, the dapper Vicky Kaushal to the experimental Deepika Padukone, B-townies were dressed in their best. While the red carpet of the gala event had numerous fashion inspirations, the highlight of the night was some candid moments shared by the celebs.

Firstly, we should all thanks Gully Boy fame, Siddhant Chaturvedi that we got to see Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday in one frame. In one of the viral pictures from the event, we see Sidhant clicking a selfie with DP, Ananya, Janhvi and KJo. Just a glance at the picture and we can easily say that the gang had a blast together. The photo also has Ileana D'cruz and Shibani Dandekar. Well, in the background we can also see Made In Heaven fame Arjun Mathur photobombing.

Have a look at the selfie below:

In another picture which has gone viral on the web, we see Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor bonding over a conversation while seated in the front row. Karan Johar, on the other hand, is seen laughing over something with Ananya Panday.

Have a look at the picture below:

And here's some extra information! Deepika won the Millenial of the Year award at the event.

Here's a picture of the Padmaavat babe accepting the trophy:

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone looks fabulous at #GMA2019 A post shared by Bollywood Desi (@bolly_wood_desi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 2:38pm PDT