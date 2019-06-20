Antara Kashyap June 20 2019, 11.54 am June 20 2019, 11.54 am

The first edition of the Grazia Millennial Award 2019 happened on Wednesday, June 19. The awards aim to celebrate millennials who have achieved accolades and have had an impact on the minds of the masses. These millennials can be actors, influencers, philanthropists, chefs, fashionistas, and anyone that's a household name. The event was attended by some of the biggest stars of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal along with many digital influencers such as Kusha Kapila, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala attended the event. A lot of these celebrities took home the #GMA gold plated awards this year!

The biggest win of the night was none other than Deepika Padukone, who received the Millennial of the Year award. The actor was honoured for being a young star who was setting their own trends and being a force to reckon with. Coming to a close second in impact Karan Johar won the Honorary Millennial of the Year, an award for a Baby Boomer who has a considerable amount of influence over millennials and whose work matches the energy of the current generation. Siddhant Chaturvedi from Gully Boy and Sobhita Dhulipala won the Breakthrough Performer of the Year Male and Female respectively. The award for F 21 Disruptor of the Year, an actor who takes up unusual and bold roles, was given to Radhika Apte. Vicky Kaushal was crowned the ‘Ages Ahead’ Performer of the Year, an actor who's on everyone's radar with their power-packed performance. Apart from this, Bollywood newcomer Ananya Panday got the NextGen Star of the Year and Janhvi Kapoor won the Rising Star of the Year awards.

Check out some of the winners below: