Groom Anand Ahuja arrives in Mumbai for his wedding to Sonam Kapoor

Businessman Anand Ahuja landed in Mumbai for his wedding with his longtime girlfriend Sonam Kapoor. The two are all set to tie the knot on May 8. With only two days left to the big wedding, celebrations are picking up pace with friends and family increasingly visiting the Kapoor residence. Their home in the Mumbai surburbs has been lit up and e-invitations have been sent out.

The Mehendi ceremony will take place on May 7 at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, followed by the wedding ceremony at Rockdale, Bandra the next day. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends.

Anand Ahuja is the founder of a popular clothing brand called Bhane in New Delhi and he's also the man behind India's first multi-brand sneaker boutique called VegNonVeg.

The couple has kept their relationship private for the most part. After much speculations about their wedding, the families of Sonam and Anand released an official statement announcing their union. The statement read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”