Guess what Varun Dhawan is grooving to these days?

The kids of 90s, clearly remember the iconic and unforgettable dance by Hrithik Roshan in the ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ song from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. We often prefer grooving to those moves, to pull off the cool quotient in front of our buddies. Take the example of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who had a successful 2017. The actor was recently seen grooving to Hrithik’s song in his Insta Story.

Varun Dhawan recently shared a video, which shows him grooving to the iconic Bollywood song. He explained, “One of the greatest soundtracks ever, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai… Lucky Ali’s voice and Hrithik Roshan… I love this song… I loved the way he gave some really smoldering-sexual look in the song… It's unbelievable!”

His speech is followed by the iconic wave move as the Judwaa 2 actor says, “That’s the wave.”

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's music was composed by Rajesh Roshan and the song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ was a chartbuster. The album became the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack of the year and sold about 10 million units.

Coming to the work front, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in his 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2', is all set to romance a fresher in his next flick 'October.' Directed by Shoojit Sircar of 'Pink' fame, 'October' will star debutante Banita Sandhu. October is a love story which is being written by Juhi Chaturvedi and will hit the screens on April 13.