Antara Kashyap June 07 2019, 10.54 pm June 07 2019, 10.54 pm

Actress Sara Ali Khan is a rising star in Bollywood. The Kedarnath actress debuted on Koffee With Karan and raised some eyebrows with her frank answers about which actor she would want to marry and date! Sarah's dream husband turned out to be everyone's favourite, Ranbir Kapoor. But what made news was her declaration of interest in the unconventional Kartik Aryan. The duo is now doing an Imtiaz Ali film together. But despite all the boys, the person who Sara wants to spend her life is... her mother!

Sara, in an interview with Harpers Bazaar India, talked about her close bond with her mother. "I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?" the actress said. Talking further about her mother, she added, "I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she’s away even for a few days. There’s nothing I hide from her. But having said that, she’s the only person I fear."

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🌙✨🌹 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 4, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

The actress and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were raised by their mother, Amrita Singh, after her split with Saif Ali Khan. The actress also talked about their modern family on Koffee With Karan. She said that there was no hostility between the members of their family. Saif and Sara also share a special bond as Sara was born when Saif was very young.