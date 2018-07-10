Guess who set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? Dwayne Johnson it is!

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer beau Nick Jonas’ sizzling romance has been the talk of the town. Their outings together continue to grab the maximum eyeballs for obvious reasons. While, everybody is wondering how it all started or who played matchmaker in their love story, the cat’s finally out of the bag now.

Priyanks’s Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson who has also worked with Nick in Jumanji has confessed that he was instrumental in setting them up together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “Are they happy? Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji. I did it, yes. If they're happy.” There, we have it!

Earlier this week, the couple were spotted wearing identical gold rings. They even spent the 4th of July together. In fact, Nick had even accompanied Peecee to India and they spent some good time holidaying in Goa where even her family joined them. They even attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party together and Peecee’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra seemed visibly happy with Nick’s presence.

So yes, they are very much in love and reports suggest that Priyanka will ring in her 35th birthday too with her love!