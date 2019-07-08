This Bollywood star is so scared of his leading lady in the film he is currently promoting that he refuses to take her name or comment on her even in good humour. The lady in question has mastered the art of intimidation and uses social media to great effect to get the job done. She and her associates are known to take a dig at the who’s who of the film fraternity. Together they are on a ‘poll-khol’ (of the members of film fraternity) mission. From the looks of it. While some prefer keeping mum, only a few muster up the courage to give it back to her and her associate. This gent is definitely not the courageous one.
So we’re told that during one of his many press interactions for the promotion of the film the star froze when asked about the leading lady of the film. Not only was he super careful about the words he chose, he made sure that all answers were diplomatic too. He clearly wanted to stay away from controversy and wanted to avoid any foot-in-the-mouth situations to save himself from her wrath.
During the interactions, he also looked extremely nervous every time he was asked anything about the actress. He was being repetitive as he spoke about her. It seemed like as if he was reading from a script in the supervision of the actress. He avoided talking about her during the rapid-fire rounds. He would have no answer when quizzed about her, but ask him about other actresses and pat came his clever responses. It feels sad to see this powerhouse of talent being bogged down by his co-star. We wonder if he would team up with her ever again.