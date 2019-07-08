In Com Staff July 08 2019, 8.33 pm July 08 2019, 8.33 pm

This Bollywood star is so scared of his leading lady in the film he is currently promoting that he refuses to take her name or comment on her even in good humour. The lady in question has mastered the art of intimidation and uses social media to great effect to get the job done. She and her associates are known to take a dig at the who’s who of the film fraternity. Together they are on a ‘poll-khol’ (of the members of film fraternity) mission. From the looks of it. While some prefer keeping mum, only a few muster up the courage to give it back to her and her associate. This gent is definitely not the courageous one.

So we’re told that during one of his many press interactions for the promotion of the film the star froze when asked about the leading lady of the film. Not only was he super careful about the words he chose, he made sure that all answers were diplomatic too. He clearly wanted to stay away from controversy and wanted to avoid any foot-in-the-mouth situations to save himself from her wrath.