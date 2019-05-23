Guess Who! This Bollywood actress is flying too high, thanks to her senior co-star who’s known for his philandering ways

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 2.46 pm May 23 2019, 2.46 pm

This Bollywood actress became a topic of discussion at the recent media interactions. The actress, who’s a little new to the B-town was known to be a soft-spoken, sorted personality. However, this perfect down-to-earth image of the Bollywood lass just got shattered. The South import made her Bollywood debut a few years ago, after which she did one more Hindi film with a popular Bollywood actor. Her third Hindi film project was released recently.

Interestingly, this last film of hers stars her opposite one of the leading men of Bollywood. At the media interactions, people couldn’t get their eyes off the camaraderie between the duo. Usually, the equation between a senior actor and the junior is more of a respect and less talk, but this looked otherwise. The senior was reading out jokes to the junior, they were seen talking to each other in whispering tones and moreover, the two had lunch in each other’s company too.

This male star who’s had 100 Crore films to his credit, is known for his black past. The actor has had affairs reportedly with his younger female co-actors. The most talked about has been with a fair looking, controversial actress. If history repeats itself it won’t be surprising as he is known for his philandering ways.

What’s surprising is the fact that his attention has made this young actress act like a diva. The soft-spoken actor has suddenly become this fire-spewing dragon. When a journalist, post the interview got chatty with her and asked her about her forthcoming projects, she was seen answering in high pitched tone as if she was annoyed. Not only that, her way of talking to other media personnel too proved that she was on cloud nine.

The leggy lass should know, that after all, it’s the fate of her latest film that will decide her stay in Bollywood.