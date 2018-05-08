Guests dazzle in white at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet

Bollywood’s ‘Masakali’ is all set to get married on Tuesday to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja. On Monday her family and friends from Bollywood descended on Sunteck Signature Island in Mumbai to party their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet. While the bride-to-be looked breath-taking in an ivory and gold Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, her guests were a sight to behold.

From her father, to her brother to her cousins to her friends, each one looked resplendent in shades of white and ivory. Sonam and Anand set the dress code for the evening as Indian Festive in shades and white and guests honoured the code to the Tee.

While some stuck to the code with an all-white ensemble, a few pushed the envelope and added colour to their look. While father of the bride Anil Kapoor and most of the Kapoor clan stuck to pure white, the sangeet’s choreographer-in-chief Karan Johar added a bit of colour to his look.

White or colour, this looks like one grand party and fans cannot even begin to imagine what the big day will bring.