Gul Panag gets a bear hug from Chewbacca, view pic

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 6.57 pm May 07 2019, 6.57 pm

Actor-model-entrepreneur Gul Panag has always been an inspiration to us. Adding another feather to her cap, she announced the news of becoming a pilot in August 2018. She has surely the one to break many stereotypes. While the boss lady has been occupied with multiple things in life, she does manage to take time out for social media. The actor, who is quite active on Twitter more than any other platforms, recently put up an endearing tweet on the micro-blogging site. Her post includes one of your favourite character from the Star Wars series.

Gul posted a series of images which see her cuddling someone who is dressed as Chewbacca. The latter is a character from Star Wars, which was played by the hugely acclaimed actor Peter Mayhew. FYI, Mayhew recently passed away on April 30 in his North Texas home. He is survived by his wife, Angie Mayhew, and their three children. Following roles in the original Star Wars trilogy and episode three of the prequels, Mayhew ‘fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall and portray Chewbacca once more in Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, his family wrote while announcing the news.

Take a look at Gul’s Tweet here:

Meanwhile, Gul recently jumped into the cockpit of a chartered plane and piloted the flight back to home ground in Chandigarh. The actress was in Mumbai for work, which she wrapped up before heading home to spend some quality time with her baby. She and husband Rishi Attari, who is also a pilot, welcomed their first baby in 2018.