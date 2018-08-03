Gul Panag welcomed a baby boy six months back, and we had no clue

Blame it on our eagle eyes (or lenses), but we rarely miss out on celebrities, least of all a pregnant actress. Gul Panag, however, has not only been successful at keeping her entire pregnancy a secret but even kept her baby away from the world for six whole months. After keeping only selective people in the know, Gul has finally revealed the good news to fans.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed it was a conscious choice to dodge the media's attention. "Rishi and I have always valued our privacy. Becoming parents is a special experience and we decided that we’d like to go through it without the distraction of public attention. Family and close friends knew about Nihal but we refrained from posting anything on the social media. He is almost six months old and it has been a roller coaster ride," she said.

In 2011, Gul tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart, pilot Rishi Attari. Interestingly, her wedding was an extremely private affair as well and we only learned about it as a surprise!

“I’ve known him forever... almost! It was one part of my life that I wanted to keep completely away from public forum, including the internet, because he wanted it that way. He was and remains very uncomfortable with being written about. I have to respect that," she had said in an old interview post the wedding.

We see it's still the same! Congratulations on embracing a new phase of life!