Darshana Devi July 26 2019, 4.52 pm July 26 2019, 4.52 pm

After the intense courtroom drama Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing for his next with Shoojit Sircar. Titled Gulabo Sitaabo, the film will reportedly see the megastar as a grumpy old landlord and will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana. The cast and the crew have been currently shooting the last leg of the film in Lucknow and it looks the film is nearing its completion now. As a reason for which, Big B is facing ‘withdrawal symptoms’.

On Thursday, the 102 Not Out star took to Twitter and wrote, “Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion” adding that it’s something that he faces every time until the next work schedule begins to take over. He also added that he now is looking forward to working on his TV reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

T 3237 - Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over .. So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2019

Earlier, talking about revealing his look from the film, he wrote on his blog, "Its been an exhausting day .. the prosthetics have been tiresome and they sap all your efforts away .. but then this is what we aimed for .. hesitant to disclose the look .. me thinks it shall be with the print media soon ..till then ..my abbreviated resolve.”

Reports suggest that the look sketch of his character in the film got him really excited when Shoojit showed it to him for the first time. The actor, reportedly, took it on ‘as a new challenge’ and was required to sit with the make-up team for hours before commencing the shoot.