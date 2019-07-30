Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 5.55 pm July 30 2019, 5.55 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana is unstoppable. The actor’s movie Article 15 may have already won him a decent box office collection and good reviews from the critics, and now he has wrapped up the shoot for his next too. Titled Gulabo Sitabo, the movie is helmed by director Shoojit Sircar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the parallel lead. After Bachchan recently shared pictures of his schedule wrap up from the sets, it is now Khurrana who has shared about his part coming to an end.

Here are Ayushmann Khurrana’s posts from the schedule wrap up in Lucknow:

View this post on Instagram It’s a wrap! #GulaboSitabo A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jul 30, 2019 at 2:00am PDT

Ayushmann Khurrana shared pictures with the whole crew of the movie, along with director Shoojit Sircar. The actor, who had worked with Sarkar in Vicky Donor, is quite ecstatic to work with him once again. In an interview to IANS, he said,” I can't really talk much about the film right now, but Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, and Juhi --- it's like a dream team. It is a good amalgam of Vicky Donor and Piku. The storyline is in a lighter space. I am happy."

On having an opportunity to work with the legendary actor, Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier quoted as saying to an entertainment portal, “It's a jackpot for me and I'm still pinching myself that I will have the incredible opportunity to share screen space with Bachchan Sir and learn from him.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared his wrap of the movie’s schedule. In the picture, he can be seen in his character of an old man with huge white beard and specs, with his head covered with a shawl. With a white beard and eyebrows, Bachchan has donned a completely different avatar and made us excited for something interesting on his part.

Check out the post here: