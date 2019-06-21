Soheib Ahsan June 21 2019, 12.09 pm June 21 2019, 12.09 pm

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo is one to look forward to for many reasons. One of those reasons is Amitabh Bachchan’s new look for the film. He can be seen with a large scruffy beard with a skull cap and a scarf draped around his face. We can all agree that Amitabh Bachchan’s new look for the film bears no resemblance to the actor and renders him almost unrecognizable. The veteran actor had teased his look in a tweet after the commencement of the film’s shooting. In the tweet after addressing his new look, he had left it hanging adding to the mystery.

The film will be a comedy film set in the city of Lucknow where we will get to see Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana work together for the first time on the big screen. The film’s shooting has already started and will be releasing on April 24 next year. The film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar and has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Rising Star Entertainment has the distribution rights for the film.

Apart from Gulabo Sitabo, we will also be seeing Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra and Chehre next year. This year he will be appearing in a sports biography film called Jhund where Bachchan plays a professor The film is based on an NGO founder Vijay Barse and will be releasing on September 20. He will also be making his Tamil debut in a bilingual Hindi-Tamil film called Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Uyarndha Manithan in Tamil) directed by Tamilvannan.