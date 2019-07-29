Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2019 thriller Badla with Taapsee Pannu, recently wrapped his schedule for Gulabo Sitabo. The film will reunite Bachchan with his Piku team director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Bachchan went through a physical transformation for his character as a landlord in the film. After the film's wrap, the actor took to social media to share some behind the scenes pictures from the set. He also wrote that his next project will be to shoot KBC.
Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a couple of photos of the crew celebrating the wrap of the film. In a particular picture, the actor could be seen shaking hands with Shoojit. He also shared a couple of pictures of himself before he applied prosthetic makeup to transform into his role.

A wrap on my film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ .. a non stop well planned schedule .. now onto the next .. #KBC .. !!
Sr. Bachchan also took to Twitter to share a different set of photos from Gulabo Sitabo's wrap.

Earlier, the actor also shared that he was facing 'withdrawal symptoms' as the film's shoot was nearing its end. He also clarified that it happened to him before he could fully take on the persona of a new journey, which for him was KBC.

The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. The actor was seen introducing Amitabh Bachchan to his parents. In a picture shared by Aparshakti Khurrana, we saw Sr. Bachchan with the family of four.

#BachchanSaab #FatherSaab #BhaiSaab #GharKiMemSaab
Gulabo Sitabo, the family comedy-drama, will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020.Read More