Antara Kashyap July 29 2019, 9.43 am July 29 2019, 9.43 am

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2019 thriller Badla with Taapsee Pannu, recently wrapped his schedule for Gulabo Sitabo. The film will reunite Bachchan with his Piku team director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Bachchan went through a physical transformation for his character as a landlord in the film. After the film's wrap, the actor took to social media to share some behind the scenes pictures from the set. He also wrote that his next project will be to shoot KBC.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a couple of photos of the crew celebrating the wrap of the film. In a particular picture, the actor could be seen shaking hands with Shoojit. He also shared a couple of pictures of himself before he applied prosthetic makeup to transform into his role.

Sr. Bachchan also took to Twitter to share a different set of photos from Gulabo Sitabo's wrap.

T 3241 - One film over .. "Gulabo Sitabo" .. now onto the next venture .. KBC .. !! "अनवरत समय की चक्की चलती जाती है " ~ HRB pic.twitter.com/VJVvdbdYhC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

Earlier, the actor also shared that he was facing 'withdrawal symptoms' as the film's shoot was nearing its end. He also clarified that it happened to him before he could fully take on the persona of a new journey, which for him was KBC.

T 3237 - Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over .. So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2019

The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. The actor was seen introducing Amitabh Bachchan to his parents. In a picture shared by Aparshakti Khurrana, we saw Sr. Bachchan with the family of four.

View this post on Instagram #BachchanSaab #FatherSaab #BhaiSaab #GharKiMemSaab A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT