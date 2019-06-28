After Piku, director Shoojit Sircar has reunited with Amitabh Bachchan once more, for his new film Gulabo Sitabo. For those who watched Bachchan's 102 Not Out wherein he played a 102-year-old, incredibly fit man, his first look from Gulabo Sitabo will look familiar too. Fans all across were left impressed once the first look made its way to the internet. But then, he is forever fond of experimenting with new roles and new avatars!
Bachchan is presently shooting in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A number of photos of him at work surfaced on the internet on Friday. In one of them, he seems to shoot inside an old house, accompanied by a handful of children and also three goats! In another, he is probably taking a quick break at the location and is having a quick snack.
View this post on Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan in Lucknow ... Shooting for Gulabo Sitabo #amitabhbachchan #gulabositabo #amitabhbachan
A post shared by Tarun Tyagi (@taruntyagi.tt) on
We also came across photos of the actor, dressed as his character, crossing the road. He was probably shooting for an outdoor sequence.
View this post on Instagram
बिग बी मंगलवार को पुराने लखनऊ में अपनी अगली फिल्म के शहर घूमने का सीन फिल्मा रहे थे पर उनके ज़बरदस्त मेकअप की वजह से वहां मौजूद भीड़ उनको नहीं पहचान सकी !! @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #gulabositabo #amitabhbachchan #bachchans #bollywoodmovies#mumbai #legend #50yearsinbollywood🆎 #oneandonly #oneandonly🆎 #onemanindustry #onemanindustry🆎 #jalsa #shahenshah #gurudev🆎 #bollywood #bigb #sundaydarshan🆎 #loveforhindimovies #loveforbollywoodmovies #hindimovies
A post shared by Jasmine Jani (@jasminetrivedijani) on
"In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," Shoojit earlier told Mirror, elaborating on the plot.
Gulabo Sitabo will also star Ayushmann Khurrana in a key role. He, of course, is elated to be working with Bachchan for the first time!
Bachchan, prior to beginning this one, wrapped the shoot of Chehre, a crime thriller co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Ayushmann's latest outing Article 15, on the other hand, hits the screens on Friday and has already received rave reviews from critics. Shoojit, at present, is juggling between Gulabo Sitabo and Udham Singh (starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role).Read More