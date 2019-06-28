Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 10.58 am June 28 2019, 10.58 am

After Piku, director Shoojit Sircar has reunited with Amitabh Bachchan once more, for his new film Gulabo Sitabo. For those who watched Bachchan's 102 Not Out wherein he played a 102-year-old, incredibly fit man, his first look from Gulabo Sitabo will look familiar too. Fans all across were left impressed once the first look made its way to the internet. But then, he is forever fond of experimenting with new roles and new avatars!

Bachchan is presently shooting in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A number of photos of him at work surfaced on the internet on Friday. In one of them, he seems to shoot inside an old house, accompanied by a handful of children and also three goats! In another, he is probably taking a quick break at the location and is having a quick snack.

We also came across photos of the actor, dressed as his character, crossing the road. He was probably shooting for an outdoor sequence.

"In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," Shoojit earlier told Mirror, elaborating on the plot.

Gulabo Sitabo will also star Ayushmann Khurrana in a key role. He, of course, is elated to be working with Bachchan for the first time!