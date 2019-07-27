Suman Rai July 27 2019, 2.47 pm July 27 2019, 2.47 pm

After back-to-back schedules, megastar Amitabh Bachchan finally wrapped up the shooting for his next titled Gulabo Sitabo, which is a Shoojit Sircar directorial. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana opposite the Deewar actor. It was only recently that makers unveiled Big B's first look from the movie and it left the netizens in curiosity, as he was seen as an old cranky landlord with a long beard. Reportedly, the film is an Indian-family comedy-drama. It went on floors in Lucknow and months later, on its wrap up, Big B and Ayushmann Khurrana were taken by a pleasant surprise as they were joined by the latter's family. Taking to his Instagram, Aparshakti shared a delightful selfie on Instagram, which featured Big B, along with the Khurranas.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram #BachchanSaab #FatherSaab #BhaiSaab #GharKiMemSaab A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

In the past, the Piku star opened up on facing 'withdrawal symptoms' as the film neared its completion. On his Twitter account, he wrote, “Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion”. He also mentioned that its something recurring and will get over soon.

Here's the tweet:

T 3237 - Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over .. So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2019