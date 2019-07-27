After back-to-back schedules, megastar Amitabh Bachchan finally wrapped up the shooting for his next titled Gulabo Sitabo, which is a Shoojit Sircar directorial. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana opposite the Deewar actor. It was only recently that makers unveiled Big B's first look from the movie and it left the netizens in curiosity, as he was seen as an old cranky landlord with a long beard. Reportedly, the film is an Indian-family comedy-drama. It went on floors in Lucknow and months later, on its wrap up, Big B and Ayushmann Khurrana were taken by a pleasant surprise as they were joined by the latter's family. Taking to his Instagram, Aparshakti shared a delightful selfie on Instagram, which featured Big B, along with the Khurranas.
In the past, the Piku star opened up on facing 'withdrawal symptoms' as the film neared its completion. On his Twitter account, he wrote, “Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion”. He also mentioned that its something recurring and will get over soon.
As per reports, when the first look of Big B's character for the film was revealed to him by the director, he was in complete awe and got him excited about the movie. Meanwhile, Gulabo Sitabo, written by Juhi Chaturvedi, is slated to release on April 24, 2020.Read More