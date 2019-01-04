Gully Boy: Bollywood hails Ranveer Singh's marvelous rap in the trailer announcement

Ranveer Singh's versatility is beyond questions now. We all know what he is capable of. From a conman in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl to an artist in Lootera, from a lover boy in Ram Leela to a sly king in Padmaavat and latest a cop in Simmba, Ranveer has done it all. But if not for Gully Boy, we would never know he was this good at rapping! By now, everyone knows that the film revolves around the lives of two street rappers. But who knew the actor himself learned it so well?

The makers, today, revealed a trailer announcement video. The video, one and a half minutes long, has Ranveer rapping without a break while glimpses of the story are shown simultaneously. It looks like a masterfully crafted piece that picked the turning moments from the film. Ranveer's fellow colleagues and friends from the industry are going crazy over it, including his wife Deepika Padukone who commented on the video as well! Look at what other ladies including Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Jacqueline Fernandez are saying. And oh, Kabir Khan too.

Ranveer's favourite bromance guy Arjun Kapoor can't get enough of it either. Karan Johar, whose latest association with Ranveer is on its way to be a superhit, is all praises for director and friend Zoya Akhtar. Some women-to-women also happened as another celebrated filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari sent her best wishes.

Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!! https://t.co/fdn63fCtdF — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 4, 2019

I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can’t wait to see #GullyBoy ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/hpY139NsY4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 4, 2019

I AM OBSESSED! Ranveer & Alia are just another level ya! https://t.co/afqbStcvS2 #GullyBoyTeaser — Masaba (@MasabaG) January 4, 2019

Wow.... what a kickass trailer. #GullyBoy the wait ... getting more exciting. https://t.co/INzX5YEJW7 — Onir (@IamOnir) January 4, 2019

If a mere trailer announcement has managed to generate such response, what wonder do you think the trailer will do? 9th January is the date!