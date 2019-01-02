Gully Boy first look: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt share music in this first look

Two of the biggest stars in the industry, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. After successfully keeping the details of the movie under wraps for long, the makers finally unveiled the first poster of the film on Tuesday, as a New Year treat to all their fans. But the poster only had Ranveer's back profile. However, on Wednesday, another set of posters of the film were unveiled, revealing their look from the film.

In the first poster, shared by Ranveer, the actor is seen wearing a hoodie and looking towards his right. He appears to be wearing the same hoodie from the first look poster. The second brings Ranveer and Alia in one frame. Both the actors are seen wearing intense expressions on their faces as they listen to music on the earphones. The duo is seen sharing the same set of earphones while their gaze set in opposite directions. The poster has the tagline of 'Apna Time Ayega'.

The film chronicles the story of street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy who are known for their song Mere Gully Mein. The film is slated for a February 14 release. Quite interesting!