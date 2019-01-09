image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gully Boy: Here's why the Ranveer Singh starrer is NOT based on Naezy's story

Bollywood

Gully Boy: Here's why the Ranveer Singh starrer is NOT based on Naezy's story

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 09 2019, 4.46 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywooddivineEntertainmentGully Boynaezyranveer singhVivian FernandesZoya Akhtar
nextSonchiriya: Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS picture shows the dacoits having a chilling session
ALSO READ

As Gully Boy's trailer storms the internet, rapper Naezy spotted at a city radio station

Has Ranveer Singh out done the Khans? Here's what the man has to say!

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor: Here's Alia Bhatt's take on the two stars 