Gully Boy: Here's why the Ranveer Singh starrer is NOT based on Naezy's story

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt began 2019 with a bang. The two of the most spectacular actors in the industry are sharing the screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. After a long wait, the trailer of the film is finally out and as expected, it has set the internet on fire. The 2 minutes 42 seconds trailer features Ranveer-Alia getting into rebel mode to achieve their dreams. As we are aware, the film, though based on rapper Naezy’s (Naved Shaikh’s) story, is described as ‘a story of Mumbai street rappers’. Here’s the reason behind it.

Gully Boy was initially conceived as Naezy story but sometime last year (2018), the rapper from Mumbai Sattar (70) enrolled himself into rehab for drug abuse. Sources say that this is when the makers of Gully Boy decided against calling it Naezy’s story. The makers are now calling Gully Boy - the story of Mumbai street rappers. However, Naezy is now discharged from the rehab and is back with a bang! A couple of days ago, he surprised fans with a sudden Instagram update. He posted a smiling picture of himself along with a caption announcing that he is back.

While talking about how the idea of Gully Boy was birthed, Zoya revealed at the launch that it was when she was editing Dil Dhadakne Do that her editor showed her a video of an artist called Naezy. Just one glance at one of the rapper’s videos inspired her to make the film.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin, the film is slated for a February 14 release.