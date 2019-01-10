Gully Boy: Katrina Kaif heaps praise for Alia Bhatt, all’s well between the two?

The super enthusiastic trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has hit the internet and is trending for all the right reasons. The two of them are being showered with numerous compliments for their exceptional performances. While a huge lot of celebs praised Ranveer and Alia, the one who caught our special attention was, Katrina Kaif. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor seemed to be equally flattered as she took to her Instagram story and applauded both, Ranveer and Alia, as she found the trailer awesome. Alia, too, was elated to receive her compliment as she thanked Kat.

Well, this came as a surprise to us because they two of them are famous for their ‘Kapoor’ encounter. It all started when Alia Bhatt entered into a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, on the sets of their upcoming film – Bramhastra. Before that, Ranbir Kapoor was seeing her ‘estranged’ BFF Katrina Kaif for a good five to six years. Both the actresses share a healthy relationship until Ranbir happened. Post that, there were speculations of rifts between the two and that Katrina would not like to see Alia’s face in near future.

However, all of those rumours turned out to be false. Both Katrina and Alia have always stayed cordial to each other at various events and after Katrina’s latest stint, we can assume that everything’s fine between these two. Isn’t it good to see these ladies leaving all the grudges behind and bonding over films? We think, yes!