Gully Boy Ranveer or Nerdy Boy Farhan: Whose abs are stealing your sleep?

Ranveer Singh is a sizzling hot piece of pie! Apologies for the objectification, but the shirtless pictures of himself that he posts on his Instagram are a thirst trap we don’t want to come out of. And the 32-year-old is certainly taking advantage of the fact. He posted a well-oiled picture of his abs, the Gully Boy way, and we were floored. But wait a minute, he was not the only one. Farhan Akhtar, who too is one of the hottest B-townies, went ahead and posted a picture of him with his abs in progress and a pair of glasses and OH MY GOSH. We had no idea a 44-year-old could look so downright tempting! We are already on the sweaty side of the equator, and this picture of Farhan didn’t help matters much.

Take a look at both the pictures, of Gully Boy Ranveer and Nerdy Boy Farhan.

The phrase ‘As fit as a fiddle’ is perhaps shying away somewhere after looking at these two.

Coming back to mortal world, while Ranveer is currently busy with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Farhan is reportedly working on the script of ‘Don 3’.

Keep it coming guys. Such pictures really make our boring working weekday, a better one.