Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt unveil two new teasers ahead of the trailer release

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been creating a ton of buzz with their Gully Boy posters and teaser. The trailer of the film is now just a day away from release and the duo is staying connected with fans and keeping them excited on a daily basis. They even dropped a new poster on Monday. The poster showcased a romantic moment shared between the two in the film and has raised the expectation a few notches higher. Now, Ranveer-Alia have surprised fans with not just one, but two teasers of the film.

In the teaser shared by Ranveer, the actor is seen wearing an intense expression on his face which changes the moment he gets a notification on his phone. The note says ‘Gully Boy Trailer Out Tomorrow’. Alia shared one that starts with the Raazi star rushing into her room holding her phone to her right ear. She then runs towards the window, as if she has somebody waiting for her. But to our surprise, she finds ‘Gully Boy Trailer Out Tomorrow’ imprinted on the street as she looks out of her window.

View this post on Instagram #GullyBoyTrailer drops tomorrow 💃🕺 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 7, 2019 at 9:03pm PST

The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is based on the the lives of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy, who are known for their song Mere Gully Mein. It will hit the screens o February 14.