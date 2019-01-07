Gully Boy: New poster unveils Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, two of the biggest stars of the industry, are coming together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film has been high on buzz ever since it dropped its posters and intriguing teaser. It presents both the actors in a never-seen-before avatar and we have been waiting breathlessly to get some more deets on the plot. The teaser video of the film brought in the news that the trailer is to be unveiled on January 9. Ranveer-Alia sent out a reminder of the same on Monday, introducing a fresh poster of the film.

The poster sees Ranveer and Alia sharing a romantic moment. Ranveer can be seen hugging Alia and the actress is seen wearing a subtle smile on her face. The film also sees Alia donning the zero-makeup look so perfectly. However, it’s the chemistry shared by the two in the poster that hogs the limelight. We can’t wait for the duo to create magic on the big screen and hence the excitement for the trailer is on an all-time high.

The film essays the lives of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy, who are known for their song Mere Gully Mein. Co-produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions, it’s expected to hit the theatres on February 14.