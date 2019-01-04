image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh raps to perfection in this trailer announcement

Bollywood

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh raps to perfection in this trailer announcement

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 04 2019, 11.06 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentGully BoyRamveer SinghRanveer Singh EditionTrailer Announcement VideoZoya Akhter
nextSushmita Sen has the most adorable birthday wish for her 'jaan'
ALSO READ

Gully Boy first look: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt share music in this first look

Gully Boy's first poster is here and it is all things Ranveer Singh!

Alia Bhatt announces Kalank's schedule wrap, shares how 2018 has been for her