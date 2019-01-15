image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gully Boy Ranveer Singh will definitely not take any panga with the Mumbai Police

Bollywood

Gully Boy Ranveer Singh will definitely not take any panga with the Mumbai Police

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 15 2019, 9.30 pm
back
Apna Time AayegaBollywoodEntertainmentGully BoyInstagramranveer singh
nextThe fashionistas of Filmfare from an era gone by
ALSO READ

Justalkin Ep 1: Celebrity weddings of 2018

Deepika Padukone is beating the Mumbai chills with her flawless turtle neck

URI weekend box office: Vicky Kushal 2019 begins with a bang