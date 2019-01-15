Gully Boy Ranveer Singh will definitely not take any panga with the Mumbai Police

In 2018, Ranveer Singh starred in two diverse genres of films, Padmaavat and Simmba. The actor impressed us with his performances in both the movies. Now, he is all set to surprise us with his act in Gully Boy in which he plays the role of a rapper from the slums. While we will get to see his rapping skills on the big screen, Ranveer is flaunting it on the social media, just for his fans! The actor recently posted a video of himself in a car where he is singing the track Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. But well, safety comes first for Ranveer.

Ranveer shared the video on the Instagram, but in the caption, he has cleared that he has shot the video while he was static at a traffic signal. The actor clearly doesn’t want to take any pangas with Mumbai Police who always have an eye on Bollywood celebs and love issuing e-challans. Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu have already received e-challans. A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor was under the radar as well.

By the way, coming back to Ranveer’s rapping, we must say that apart from acting he has also aced in rapping. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.