Gully Boy Ranveer Singh with Gully Girl Alia Bhatt

The shoot for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has begun. The first pictures from the sets are out and the lead pair is looking every bit 'gully boy' and 'gully girl'. Ranveer, Alia and Zoya were clicked while shooting in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the largest slums in the country.

Fans already loved the chemistry between Alia and Ranveer in the commercial they did together. But this will be the first time that the duo will be seen together on the silver screen.

Dear Zindagi actress sports a hijab essaying the role of a simple, young Muslim girl. Alia has been appreciated in pulling off similar un-glamorous roles in the past be it Highway or Udta Punjab.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, changed gears swiftly from the fierce Aluddin Khilji to becoming a street rapper for Gully Boy. His look takes us back to his debut film Band Baaja Baraat.

The film is based on the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh). Ranveer was often seen rehearsing with them videos of which took the social media by storm.

Reports suggest that Kalki Koechlin has been roped in by Zoya for a prominent role. She will also be seen rapping along with Ranveer. The film is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.