Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position on the music charts

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the huge success of his last release, Gully Boy. The film did wonders at the box office and the actor is still earning praises from all over the world for his spectacular performance in it. More than anything, it’s the song Apna Time Aayega, whose hard-hitting lyrics and catchy beats have made it to the top of the charts. The song has turned into the latest addiction and the response from the audience itself says that it is not just a song but a revolution. It grabbed the number one position across all music charts immediately after its launch. Even after a month from the film's release, Apna Time Aayega is still at the top of the charts.

The song remains Number 1 on Mirchi Top 20 and iTunes Top 100 singles chart. With this, it won’t be wrong to say that the Ranveer has not only given Indian Hip Hop its recognition as a part of popular culture but also established himself as a huge hip-hop artist of the country. Commenting on the news, the actor said in a statement, “The film released a month ago and now one can say that ‘Apna time Aayega’ has become a cult catchphrase. I’m extremely proud that ‘Apna Time Aayega’ is still on top of the charts.”

“It’s my first outing as a vocalist and this kind of acclaim is really beyond my wildest imagination. I’m thrilled that Hindustani hip-hop has found widespread acceptance in the mainstream in India. The audience has accepted me as a Hip hop artist and I’m extremely grateful for that,” he added.

As of now, the song has garnered around 98 million views on YouTube and still counting. The film, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, saw Ranveer playing the role of a street rapper from the slums. It features Alia Bhatt as the female lead and opened to the theatres on February 14.