Gully Boy Ranveer Singh’s special cameo for real life Mumbai gully boy

The exuberant and full-of-life actor Ranveer Singh has taken to rapping in a huge way, all thanks to his role in his forthcoming flick ‘Gully Boy’. Such has been the impact on the star that he has transformed himself into a regular street-side rapper and has even forged relations with real life rappers.

And one lucky chap amongst them happens to be Mumbai’s gully boy DJ Altaf. Ranveer spent a considerable amount of time with the rapper who has even sung a song for the movie. So, when the young rapper requested Ranveer to do a cameo in his music video, the actor agreed without a second thought.

DJ Altaf was over the moon and he expressed his happiness as he stated, “Ranveer Bhai has been a huge inspiration for us hip-hoppers and rappers. His film Gully Boy will catapult the hip-hop scene here in India in the limelight, which will benefit us. He enjoys our music and jamming with us. That’s encouraging and fun for us. He has agreed to make a cool cameo in my video, Wassup, which releases soon. That’s just fab. His cameo is fun as he is mouthing lines from the song and rapping them. Ranveer Bhai is uninhibited and most open to rap and desi hip hop. When he hangs out with us to make music, he does it effortlessly. I thank him deeply and am extremely grateful for his cameo, which will make the song so much more popular.”

Well, Ranveer is one charmer and wears his heart on his sleeves.