Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt hit the gym in uncanny hairstyles

Ranveer Singh took to social media on Monday, February 12 to share a new pic with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. While Alia sports a pigtail, Ranveer looks all pumped up, as they hit the gym together. The two pose quite funnily in this one.

Partner Goals 💪🏾 #mondaymotivation @aliaabhatt A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:21pm PST

While Alia seems to be all ready to get into space with her pose, Ranveer carries a stern look on his face as he lifts weights.

14th February 2019 #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:38am PST

Ranveer and Alia have begun shooting for Gully Boy which is being directed by Zoya Akhtar. The director recently shared a dramatic pic of the two stars where their eyes seem to be filled with sadness. Alia's look in this pic definitely gives us Highway vibes as she is not in her usual glamorous avatar.

Ranveer too has been working hard for this role. He has been meeting rappers from the Mumbai slums. He will in fact essay the role of one of them.

The film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, Alia is also busy with Brashmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer is busy with Simmba and 83' World Cup.