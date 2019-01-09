image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Bollywood

Gully Boy trailer launch live update: Ranveer Singh dominates in this underdog story

4.20 PM IST

Gully Boy will surely be a movie to watch out for this year. Ranveer and Alia are both known to set the box office on fire and this one looks like it's ready to set the benchmark for 2019. 

4.10 PM IST

Naved Shaikh aka Naezy may or may not have anything to do with Gully Boy but we got our hands on this picture of him at a radio station. Why he was there and what he was promoting is still unclear! 

<p>Naved Shaikh aka Naezy may or may not have anything to do with Gully Boy but we got our hands on this picture of him at a radio station. Why he was there and what he was promoting is still unclear! </p>

4.03 PM IST

Khilji, Simmba and now the Gully Boy. Twitter is going crazy over the trailer and Ranveer's acting and rapping prowess. 

3.56 PM IST

Gully Boy was conceived as Naezy (Naved Shaikh’s) story but sometime last year the rapper from Mumbai Sattar (70) enrolled himself into rehab for drug abuse. Sources say that this is when the makers of Gully Boy decided against calling it Naezy’s story. The makers are now calling Gully Boy, the story of Mumbai street rappers.

3.52 PM IST

Ranveer Singh is staying as far from controversy as he can. Stays politically correct when asked about his hits and the Khans' flops! 

ALSO WATCH

Omar Abdullah takes a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vivek Oberoi

Omar Abdullah takes a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vivek Oberoi

Shikhar Dhawan shows off his hidden talent on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan shows off his hidden talent on Instagram

Akshaye Khanna reveals why he was unable to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju

Akshaye Khanna reveals why he was unable to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju